How much do the people actually understand about the referendum?

On 31 May 1977, The New York Times ran a headline on page six about a referendum in Bangladesh: “Martial Rule in Bangladesh Approved in Referendum.” The report noted that President Ziaur Rahman won a confidence vote with only one-third of the electorate, raising the question: how many actually voted? Those who did not vote were expressing their political stance. Therefore, if in the future a scenario is created where 90 per cent of votes cast support the July Charter, questions will remain about how many voters actually participated.

The responsibility to clearly communicate the contents of the July Charter lies not only with the media but also with the government, which should share information about the purpose and objectives of the “referendum” among all segments of society. We must remember that the number of illiterate people in this country is far from small; those who cannot read or write must also receive this message.

In our system of governance, open discussions are necessary about issues such as forming higher-level bodies through the PR system, the rationale for the Prime Minister not holding multiple posts, granting the President the authority to appoint the Governor of Bangladesh Bank, and the necessity of appointing the Anti-Corruption Commission through an independent committee free from Prime Ministerial control, including their positive and negative implications. The necessity of a “referendum” for matters emerging in a context where one party demands it while another opposes it must be accountable to the owners of the state, the citizens.

Moreover, in the absence of political parties that have withdrawn from elections by executive order, it is crucial to discuss how the implementation of the July Charter and subsequent demands to keep it active or annul it will be addressed. Citizens must have a clear understanding of whether printing ballot papers at a cost of millions and conducting a vote could leave loopholes for a government to devalue this Charter after coming to power.