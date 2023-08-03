Why a cage instead of a dock in court?

After paying a fine in the European Court of Human Rights, Russia brought about some changes and made a separate glass chamber for those considered to be dangerous prisoners. But many human rights organisations do not support that.

In stronger democracies, they are even removing the dock. It’s been almost half a century that the dock has been removed in the US courts. Over there, the accused sits beside his lawyer and if the crime is considered serious or the behaviour of the accused dangerous, special constraining measures are taken. But even if shackles are used around the ankles in such instances, this is kept out of sight. And yet according to statistics, the highest numbers of dangerous criminals are incarcerated in US prisons.

The US court’s explanation for this practice is that it is to ensure that there is not any sort of psychological influence on the 11 members of the jury who are common citizens, but given duty by the court to judge the crime. After all, until proven guilty by law, everyone is innocent and have equal rights as anyone else.

In Britain too, talks on doing away with the dock are on in full force. Justice, an all-party group for law reforms and human rights, in 2015 published a study report, ‘In the docks, reassessing the use of the dock in criminal trials). They reviewed the experience of various countries and came up with recommendations that all accused persons should be sat behind or near their lawyers, that the dock be removed, and if there are security concerns, that extra security arrangements be made in accordance to the court, and that the extra security measures are not visible to the members of the jury, etc.

Ensuring security of the court is certainly important. But it is baseless to think that possible security risks can come from the accused only. As mentioned before, the most sensational snatching away of prisoners took place during the transportation of the accused from jail to court. The other two major instances of dangerous prisoners being snatched away in Dhaka and Chattogram also took place outside of the court building. And the other incidents of the accused escaping were from police lock-ups near the court.