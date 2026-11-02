Opinion
LDC extension: Breathing room, not blank cheque
Bangladesh was set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) list this month, 51 years after being included in it in 1975. But the graduation date has moved from 2026 to 2029. This is the second extension. The first was due to COVID-19.
The second may be attributed to the political instability that followed the July uprising, which adversely affected the country's development.
While this extension provides breathing room, it must not become an excuse for complacency. Bangladesh's journey toward LDC graduation began in 2018, with the original preparation period set to end in 2024.
If the country keeps asking for more time every few years, it will never graduate. It will become a country that is always "about to graduate" but never actually does.
The UN has given the country time, but it has also made its expectations clear. The resolution adopted on Friday calls for serious domestic reforms. The message from the international community is simple: use this time well, or lose the chance.
A day after taking office on 17 February, Tarique Rahman's government had formally appealed for this extension.
The identification of LDCs is currently based on three criteria: per capita gross national income (GNI), human assets and economic vulnerability to external shocks.
Bangladesh has reportedly met specific thresholds in per capita GNI, human assets, and economic vulnerability. However, graduation is important not merely because it "improves" these metrics—the South Asian economy already meets them—but because it marks a transition that requires preparing for the loss of LDC-specific support.
The UN Committee for Development Policy confirmed Bangladesh met all three criteria in consecutive reviews. Graduation, therefore, signifies sustained progress in income, human development, and resilience.
But this also carries risk. Graduation means losing preferential trade access—around 73 per cent of Bangladesh's exports currently benefit from LDC arrangements. This is why Bangladesh secured a three-year deferment to November 2029 to strengthen competitiveness and reform its economy. In short, graduation matters because it confirms development progress while forcing preparation for a post-preference economic reality.
Bhutan and the Maldives in the region graduated. Bhutan left the LDC list in 2023. Maldives left in 2011. It’s true that Bhutan's exports go mostly to India through bilateral arrangements that have nothing to do with LDC status. Maldives built its economy on tourism, which does not depend on duty-free garment privileges . They understood something we seem to forget: LDC status is a starting point, not a permanent identity.
The fear in Bangladesh or its businesses is real. Once we graduate, our garment exports will face tariffs. Bangladesh currently enjoys duty-free access to major markets, and a large share of our exports benefit from LDC-specific preferences. Losing that will hurt. But the UN's own research shows that graduated countries did not fall off a cliff. Their trade disruption was limited because they had either diversified their exports or secured alternative market access before graduation.
The real problem is not the loss of preferences. The real problem is that the country or its businesses have not used the time they were given.
What should the government do with these three years? The answer is not complicated, but it requires political will at the highest level.
First, trade diversification. We cannot wait until 2029 to negotiate new market access. The Commerce Ministry must conclude new preferential trade arrangements with major partners before graduation. Vietnam is the model. Vietnam did not sit and wait for preferences to expire. It signed trade agreements and integrated itself into global supply chains. Our diplomats and trade officials should be doing the same right now.
Second, export diversification. Garments are our strength, but they cannot be our only strength. Pharmaceuticals, light engineering, agro-processing, and IT services must receive targeted support to grow into export earners. The government should demand quarterly progress reports on each sector, with numbers—not promises. The UN Committee for Development Policy has said clearly that this extension "should not be viewed as an opportunity to delay reforms—rather, it should serve as a catalyst for accelerating them."
Third, skills. Our remittance economy depends on workers going abroad, but too many go as low-skilled labour. If we train our workers in technical skills that global markets actually need, remittances will rise and our people will earn more dignity. The government must partner with the private sector to build training centres that produce workers for specific overseas markets, not generic certificates.
Fourth, domestic revenue. Once we graduate, concessional financing will shrink. The UN''s research on graduated countries shows that development finance does not disappear overnight, but it does gradually harden. We must collect more taxes at home. This means widening the tax net, not squeezing those already paying. It means transparency and efficiency in public spending. Tax reform is not a favour to donors—it is a necessity for our own survival.
The critics will say this is too ambitious. They will say the global economy is uncertain. They will say we need more time. But Bhutan and Maldives faced the same uncertainties. They did not have our garment industry, our remittances, or our population. They graduated anyway.
Graduation is not just about losing LDC privileges. It is about earning our place among developing nations—with pride, preparation, and purpose. The world is watching. Let us show them what Bangladesh can achieve.
Bangladesh does not have to do this alone. China has already extended duty-free, quota-free access to Bangladeshi goods until 2028—two years after our original graduation date . Beijing has also expressed interest in starting free trade negotiations with Dhaka. These are exactly the kinds of arrangements we need to lock in before 2029. But external support is not a substitute for domestic preparation. China or another country can open their market; they cannot reform our tax system or train our workers.
The extension is granted. The date is fixed. The question now is what the government does with it. If it treats these three years as breathing space to do the hard work, Bangladesh will graduate in 2029 with dignity. If it treats them as a political tool to buy time, we will be back at the UN in a few years asking for another extension, and the world will stop listening.
The government should announce, clearly and publicly, that Bangladesh will not seek another extension. Not in 2029. Not ever. The graduation date is fixed. The preparation starts now. The world has given us three more years. Let us not waste them. As an LDC, Bangladesh enjoys duty-free and quota-free access to European markets. After graduation, these benefits will disappear. That is a serious loss. But we should not look only at wwhat we lose. We must also see what we gain.
Graduation brings dignity. It is a matter of honour for our nation. It strengthens the value of our passport and improves our image in the world. We would join the ranks of countries that have already graduated. That is something to be proud of.
The extension to 2029 is a gift—but a gift with conditions. Bangladesh must use this time to fix structural weaknesses, implement real reforms, and prepare for a smooth, sustainable graduation.
The honour of LDC graduation awaits us. But honour must be earned through effort, not granted through extensions. If we keep relying on excuses and delaying hard decisions, we may find ourselves neither qualifying for graduation nor prepared for its consequences.
The time to act is now. Bangladesh has the potential to become a model of successful LDC graduation—a story of transformation and vision. But potential alone is not enough. It must be matched with commitment, investment, and action.
As we move toward November 2029, let us remember: graduation is not just about losing LDC privileges. It is about earning our place among developing nations—with pride, preparation, and purpose. The world is watching. Let us show them what Bangladesh can achieve.
* The writer is a journalist and columnist.
* The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author.