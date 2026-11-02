LDC extension: Breathing room, not blank cheque

Bangladesh was set to graduate from the Least Developed Country (LDC) list this month, 51 years after being included in it in 1975. But the graduation date has moved from 2026 to 2029. This is the second extension. The first was due to COVID-19.

The second may be attributed to the political instability that followed the July uprising, which adversely affected the country's development.

While this extension provides breathing room, it must not become an excuse for complacency. Bangladesh's journey toward LDC graduation began in 2018, with the original preparation period set to end in 2024.

If the country keeps asking for more time every few years, it will never graduate. It will become a country that is always "about to graduate" but never actually does.