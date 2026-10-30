Bangladesh’s LDC graduation postponed by 3 years to November 2029

Bangladesh’s graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category has been postponed by another three years. Instead of 24 November 2026, the country will now graduate in November 2029. This gives Bangladesh an additional three years to prepare.

The decision was approved at a plenary meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which began at 1:00 am today, Friday. The meeting was chaired by UN General Assembly President Khalilur Rahman. UN Web TV broadcast the meeting live.

At the beginning of the meeting, Uruguay’s representative, speaking on behalf of the G-77, tabled a draft proposal to defer the LDC graduation of Bangladesh and Nepal by three years. No country’s representative opposed the proposal.

Representatives of France, Canada and Ireland, the latter speaking on behalf of the European Union, expressed support for postponing the graduation of Bangladesh and Nepal. However, all of them called for reforms in Bangladesh in their statements.