In search of student leaders who truly represent us

I remember one story my maternal uncle told me, a story he still carries with great pride. During the presidency of Ziaur Rahman, there was an Independence Day parade at the national stadium. My uncle was a young man then. After the event, Ziaur Rahman was leaving in his car. Suddenly, he paused, rolled down his window, and shook hands with my uncle and his friends. That one moment - short, simple, and very human- shaped how my uncle thought about politics for the rest of his life. For him, it was not about the grandeur of a president’s speech or the headlines in the papers. It was that warm gesture that made politics feel real, approachable, and personal. He felt connected.

Now compare that with our times. Today, most of what we know about politicians or even student leaders, comes from memes, scandals, or endless news of their moral and financial corruption. We rarely see a leader in flesh and blood, walking with us, talking to us, or listening to our worries. Instead, we see them as headlines, as subjects of gossip, as figures mocked online. Naturally, it becomes difficult for us to admire them or even to trust them.

This absence of human touch explains why we cannot easily find politicians with strong and bold personalities anymore. They do not feel like “ours.”