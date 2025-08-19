DUCSU polls: Students want change in student politics
According to the university’s public relations office, 565 nomination forms have been bought for the 28 DUCSU posts. For the 18 hall unions, 1,226 nomination forms have been collected for different posts. After scrutiny, the final list of candidates will be published Thursday.
After the July mass uprising, the practice of Gano rooms and the “guestroom culture” in different universities across the country came to an end. Now the discussion centers on what student politics will look like on campus, and how extensive its scope will be.
Alongside campus politics, debates are also ongoing about what form student politics will take in residential halls. General students expect that through the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, there will be a qualitative change in student politics.
Students do not want domination in the name of student politics, whether on campus or in the halls. They do not want a return to the days when the Chhatra League (now banned) oppressed ordinary students in the name of “guestroom culture,” forcing them to join processions against their will.
Likewise, they are against “secret politics” in both campus and halls. Students also want an end to conventional, outdated student politics.
Criticising traditional student politics, Abdullah Al Masroor, a student of Population Sciences at Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, “Student leaders ignore students’ opinions and only serve party interests. I believe that through DUCSU, a positive change can take place in that regard.”
Prothom Alo spoke with 18 students from different departments and academic sessions on campus about the DUCSU election on Monday. The students said they want a qualitative change in student politics. They believe this change can begin with the DUCSU election.
Sushmita Munshi, a student of Mass Communication and Journalism, said that for a long time, traditional student politics was limited to party dominance, violence, and control.
She told Prothom Alo, “We need politics that is free from parties and centered on students. The mass uprising has created that opportunity. The upcoming DUCSU election could mark the beginning of that change in student politics.”
Four “factors” in the DUCSU election
On his expectations from DUCSU, Maksudul Alam, a student of the Department of Management, told Prothom Alo, “Even if part of the promises made by different student organisations’ candidates are implemented after the vote, the university will see a massive change. The elected representatives of DUCSU will have the opportunity to play a vital role against the accommodation crisis, the sufferings caused by administrative buildings, and student repression. They can also help create a research-friendly environment and improve transportation for students. But if promises are not kept, then this election will be of no use.”
Other students also voiced such expectations. One of them, Rumaisa N Rahman, a Finance student, told Prothom Alo, “The faculty of Business Studies has long suffered from a lack of reading rooms. Even the single available room is occupied by job-seekers. There’s no place to sit. Girls’ halls face severe housing crisis. Many save on food expenses to rent messes outside. Transportation is also inadequate. We expect that those elected to DUCSU will seriously address these problems.”
From the students’ statements, four “factors” have emerged in this DUCSU election. First: 47.52 per cent of the voters are female students. Second: The Jagannath Hall vote (2,219 voters, all from minority communities). Third: Each candidate’s role in the July mass uprising. Fourth: The personal image of the candidates.
Students believe that those who gain more female votes will have a higher chance of winning.
565 candidates for 28 posts
Nomination forms have already been collected on behalf of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Islami Chhatra Shibir, Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, and left-wing student organisations.
Many others have purchased forms to contest as independents. As per the previous announcement, Monday was the last day to collect nomination papers. But at around 9:00 pm, the university administration extended the deadline by another day. According to the new decision, nomination papers can be collected until 5:00 pm today, Tuesday, and submitted until 5:00 pm tomorrow, Wednesday.
Shibir announces its panel
Yesterday afternoon, a large crowd of student leaders, activists, and students gathered in front of the Chief Returning Officer’s office (third floor of the Senate Building) to buy nomination papers. After collecting forms, candidates for VP, GS, and other DUCSU posts spoke to journalists. Shibir candidates were the first to collect nomination papers as a group. Their panel is named “United Students’ Alliance.”
In Shibir’s panel, Md Abu Shadik Kayem is contesting for VP, SM Forhad for GS, and Mohiuddin Khan for AGS. A student named Sorbo Mitra Chakma is contesting as a member. Shibir has also included four female students in the panel.
There is discussions that before the mass uprising, Shadik and Forhad were involved in the Chhatra League’s (now banned) politics. They have consistently denied this.
After announcing the panel at the Senate Building yesterday noon, Shibir’s central secretary-general, Nurul Islam, told journalists, “Through winning this election, Shibir will take the initiatives necessary for DUCSU and the welfare of students.”
Soon after Shibir’s panel announcement, the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad announced its panel at the same place. They named it “DUCSU for Change, Vote for Change.”
From this panel, Bin Yamin Molla will contest for VP, Sabina Yasmin for GS, and Rakibul Islam for AGS.
Bangladesh Democratic Student Council’s (BDSC) panel
Mahin Sarkar, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and joint member secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), announced an independent panel named “DU First.” He will contest for GS. In his panel, Jamaluddin Muhammad Khalid, leader of the Swadhin Bangladesh Chhatra Sangsad, will contest for VP. Jamaluddin was once active in Islami Chhatra Andolan. Ten months ago, he formed this new student organisation.
Mahin Sarkar’s new panel has created discomfort within the BDSC, which itself was formed by some former coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Several leaders of the organisation told Prothom Alo that they initially wanted to form a panel with Mahin, but disagreements over posts led him to announce his own. Around 11:00pm yesterday, the NCP announced Mahin’s expulsion from the party.
In the BDSC panel, Abdul Kader is contesting for VP, Abu Baker Majumdar for GS, and Ashrefa Khatun for AGS. They named their panel “Anti-Discrimination Student Parliament.”
Its GS candidate, Abu Baker Majumdar, told journalists, “We hope to have a peaceful, democratic election. In the July uprising, we risked our lives. We believe students will recognise this and elect us with their valuable votes.”
Chhatra Dal to announce panel today
Probable candidates of Chhatra Dal collected nomination papers on yesterday afternoon. Several leaders bought forms for the VP post. Three candidates known to have collected nomination form include Mominul Islam (Jisan), Abidul Islam Khan, and BM Kawsar.
For the GS post, Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, Mehedi Hasan, and others collected papers. From this panel, Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed may contest for AGS.
After collecting the nomination for VP, DU unit Chhatra Dal’s joint GS, Abidul Islam Khan, told journalists, “If elected to DUCSU, we will make every effort to introduce a new political culture.”
Leftist student leaders, singing in groups, went to the Senate Building to collect nomination forms. Their panel’s likely name is “Force for Resistance.” Sheikh Tasnim Afroz (Imi) is their VP candidate. In the 2019 election, she contested from an independent panel against Chhatra League in Shamsunnahar Hall and was elected hall VP.
11 female candidates in leftists’ panel
From the leftists’ panel, GS candidate is Meghmallar Bosu, president of DU Chhatra Union. AGS candidate is Jaber Ahmed (Jubel), general secretary of Biplobi Chhatra Maitree.
The panel, formed by leaders of Chhatra Union, Samajtantrik Chhatra Front, Biplobi Chhatra Moitree, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council, Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolon, Pahari Chhatra Parishad, Ganatantrik Chhatra Mancha, will formally announce its full panel today. Their panel includes 11 female candidates, two from ethnic minority groups, and one student with special needs.
GS candidate Meghmallar Bosu told journalists, “We are forming a panel with those who despise the perpetrators of the 1971 and 2024 genocides, and who want to take part in building a democratic Bangladesh.”
Another independent panel, “Independent Students’ Unity,” is being led by Umama Fatema, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. She is contesting for VP.
In her panel, Al Sadi Bhuiyan and Mohiuddin Mujahid Mahi are in discussion for GS and AGS posts. Both are leaders of DU Journalists’ Association (DUJA). Sadi is the immediate past president of DUJA, while Mahi is the current president. Both currently work at the Bangladesh News Agency (BSS).
The Chhatra Federation panel has left VP and GS posts vacant. From this panel, Armanul Haque is contesting for AGS. There is talk on campus that Chhatra Federation may support Umama Fatema’s panel for VP and GS.
This time, the polling centers for DUCSU and hall union elections will be outside the residential halls. According to the final voter list, there are 39,775 voters in total—20,873 male students and 18,902 female students.
Demand for ensuring a “level playing field”
Chhatra Dal has alleged that a “mob” was created in Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall to obstruct its leaders from collecting nomination papers. Its leaders also complained that residential halls are not providing equal opportunities to all organisations. They made this allegation yesterday evening in a press conference at Madhur Canteen.
Before the press conference, Chhatra Dal leaders submitted a written complaint to the Chief Returning Officer of DUCSU and hall unions, Professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin. At the press conference, DU unit president of Chhatra Dal, Ganesh Chandra Roy, read out the complaint. He said, “The absence of a level playing field for the election is clearly visible. We urge the university administration to ensure a level playing field to guarantee a fair election.”