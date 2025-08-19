DUCSU polls: Students want change in student politics

After the July mass uprising, the practice of Gano rooms and the “guestroom culture” in different universities across the country came to an end. Now the discussion centers on what student politics will look like on campus, and how extensive its scope will be.

Alongside campus politics, debates are also ongoing about what form student politics will take in residential halls. General students expect that through the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election, there will be a qualitative change in student politics.

Students do not want domination in the name of student politics, whether on campus or in the halls. They do not want a return to the days when the Chhatra League (now banned) oppressed ordinary students in the name of “guestroom culture,” forcing them to join processions against their will.

Likewise, they are against “secret politics” in both campus and halls. Students also want an end to conventional, outdated student politics.