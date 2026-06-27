What Bangladesh for a successful deal on Ganges water sharing

From a natural perspective, the most logical demand for Bangladesh regarding the Ganges Agreement would be the removal of the Farakka Barrage. To many in Bangladesh, this might seem like an impossible demand, but not to many in India itself.

Discontent among the public in India regarding the Farakka Barrage is increasing day by day. Firstly, the barrage has not maintained Kolkata as a seaport. Secondly, the barrage has resulted in upstream siltation, increased riverbed elevation causing floods, and riverbank erosion.

Due to these reasons, a strong movement demanding the removal of the Farakka dam was developed in India under the leadership of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. In 2016, during the 11th Inter-State Council meeting of India, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by all central government ministers and state chief ministers, Nitish Kumar announced that the Farakka Dam has done more harm than good.

Therefore, he demanded the removal of the barrage to ensure unhindered flow throughout the Ganges River.

To draw attention to the ill effects of the Farakka Dam in India, Nitish Kumar organised a two-day conference titled ''Continuous Ganga'' on 25-26 February 2017. Many renowned river researchers and activists in India attended this conference and identified the obstruction of the river flow and consequent siltation due to the Farakka and other dams as the main problem of the Ganges River.