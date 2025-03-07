From streets to screens: The relentless policing of women

On 1 March, two young women in their early twenties were physically harassed and berated by a group of men in Lalmatia for smoking in public. What started as verbal abuse, escalated into outright violence when a 60-year-old local man, reportedly with political influence, called them “prostitutes” and attempted to assault them. As their clothes were tugged and the situation turned chaotic, one of the women began a Facebook Live stream while the other called 999, the national emergency helpline.

Yet, once the incident reached social media, a different kind of mob emerged—the self-appointed moral police. Instead of condemning the assault, online commentators fixated on the fact that the women had been smoking, implying that they had “invited” the attack. What should have been a moment of collective outrage against gendered violence instead became another excuse to shame women for exercising personal choice.