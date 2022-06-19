We failed Sylhet

Hundreds of news reports for the past few years have been crying out to save the river Surma that remains dry for seven to eight months of a year. Illegal encroachment and pollution is killing Surma. People from Sylhet have been demanding excavation and dredging of the river for years, but to no avail. The Water Development Board and all authorities dust off their responsibility sometimes by putting blame on neighbouring countries for not releasing water in the dry season. I wonder did they ever take any initiative centrally to harvest rain water? And who is responsible for not being able to make an agreement with the counterpart? These areas being first victim of rainwater reel under severe shortage of water during dry season. A big 'Why?' again.

Researcher Mostofa Kamal of the School of Environment and Sustainability of University of Saskatchewan said in an interview with Prothom Alo said, “I have mentioned that the navigability of the rivers of Sylhet has been greatly reduced due to destruction of natural forests and cultivation in the mountainous region of Meghalaya. Added to this is the All Weather Road at Haor in Kishoreganj. This road is a major obstacle to the normal flow of rain water and mountain slopes from the Meghalaya mountains. Due to this road, the silt or sedimentary water has not been able to drain for three years. Due to which the navigability of rivers in Haor area has decreased.”

We are saddened, shocked and flabbergasted by both the damage caused by the flood and response by the higher authorities in this time of disaster. When no less than billions funds are allocated to organise or celebrate most unessential programmes, the authorities announced a most paltry sum to help the people affected by the century’s worst disaster and we citizens have zipped our mouths to this mockery.