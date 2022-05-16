We want even sterner laws

Another new law in 2016 (to regulate foreign grants for voluntary activities) could somewhat stifle the voice of a few human rights organisations. So these laws were not quite adequate to bring a halt to conspiracies and smear campaigns. It wasn't possible to stop the bad mouthing about the 2018 election and the subsequent activities of the government.

There are fresh elections ahead. Conspiracies abound around this. Some are imposing sanctions, others are cancelling visas, then there are threats of even further sanctions. And the devious civil society members of the country are looking for the chance to become ministers. The left and the right are calling for an unelected government during the elections. Derailed elements abroad are all out campaigning about the government.

The government, thus, is being forced to enact new laws. The question is, will these news laws be enough to thwart the conspiracies? Or will the government come up with even more new laws?

Critics claim that there were no candidates in the 2014 election and there were no voters in the 2018 election. Some of them try to say that there will be no ballot papers in the new parliamentary polls and the election will be held with machine (EVM), with no paper trace. The election results will be fixed according to the wish of those behind the machine. These critics are in cahoots with evil forces at home and abroad.

It's their fault. Just to foil them, the government is having to come up with so many new laws before the election. There is the data protection act, the digital, social media and OTT platform regulation, OTT content-based services regulations and such. Around a month ago, an intellectual had written that even if you write "I am sad today," you may be charged under these laws. After that, many people copied that sentence on Facebook and made all sorts of jokes and wisecracks. This has tarnished the image of the rule of law.