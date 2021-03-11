What is the definition of the country's image?

Our outgoing Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Iqbal Mahmud on 8 March said he has compromised with himself. "I moved away from decisions sometimes by compromising with myself whenever it seemed to me that the matter may tarnish the image of the country," he said. "The image of the state is the first priority to me". According to the global anti-graft organisation Transparency International, Bangladesh ranks 146th in the corruption index at present. While he took over, the position was 145th. Bangladesh descended to 149th in 2018. Is the image of the country at all protected then?

Is this the real cause they did not dare to investigate the corruption of big projects of the government on the excuse of the country's image?

When anyone incites the fury of the government, the Anti-Corruption Commission becomes proactive to dig out his or her assets. There is no dilly-dallying if they are from the opposition parties. Samrat, Papia and GK Shamim from the ruling party can also be cited as an example. When the party leaders and the administration became angry with them, only then did they come to the attention of ACC.

Recently the issue of the image of the country came up in the remarks of chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain. He made the remark while hearing the appeal against the bail order of certain Md Golam Sarwar who was accused in a case under investigation for a year. The case was filed under the Digital Security Act.