When elections are in exile

Commenting on at least two persons being killed in clashes on the day of the union parishad election, the election commission secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker said, the candidates, overcome with emotion, embroiled in clashes. According to him, this was an emotional election. People are prone to be emotional. But surely emotions cannot be the cause of anyone's death.

Elections were held on 20 September for 160 union parishads and 9 pourashavas. The election commission claims around 50 per cent of the votes in the union parishad election in EVM, 55 per cent of the votes in the pourashavas in EVM and over 65 per cent by ballot in the UP election were casted. Many are questioning whether that many voters even turned up at the voting centres. Earlier, in the national elections too, we saw the polling centres vacant throughout the day, but the election commission managed 60 to 70 per cent votes for some of the candidates. The magic of the Nurul Huda commission, for sure!

Election commissioner Mahbub Talukdar has said that uncontested elections are an omen of danger. He even questioned whether candidates who won uncontested, could be considered elected. There are ample examples in our country where rival candidates are not even allowed to submit their nomination papers. Then again, the powerful "big brother" of the locality often decides who will contest in the election and who will not, in which union or upazila the contest will be or will not be held. I do not know of any other country where such elections take place. But everything is possible in Bangladesh. So I see no way at present of exiting from the circumstance which Mahbub Talukdar dubbed as an "omen of danger".

Mahbub Talukdar said another important thing, the conflict which has emerged over the elections will not be resolved without a political understanding. In the past, political problems were not resolved through any sort of understanding or discussions. One side gains victory through the defeat of the other. What will happen in the future?