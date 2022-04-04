Where are the pro-people politics of BNP?

But is that enough for a politician, who is called the representative of the people? Why are not they standing in the TCB queue to share the feelings of the commoners or to observe the real scenario? Politics should not be a piece of cake. It should be earned by integrity and passion. Our political history supports this.
Leaving pro-people issues, the main opposition BNP has focused on their very partisan agenda, and the agenda for the common people seem to be missing from their politics.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party, one of the biggest political parties in Bangladesh, is going to announce a new political theory, called `Jatiyo Sarkar’ or National Government. When reading the headline of this news on Prothom Alo online, I thought may be a new idea of political thinking. But, after reading, I found in my very personal opinion, nothing extraordinary at all.
The summary of this theory is that if the BNP alliance wins the next parliamentary election, all parties will be part of the government, whether they win or lose. If a big popular leader from a small party is unable to win, he or she can be a minister, no problem with that.
BNP thinks, in the last 13 years of Awami league rule, all constitutional institutions were politicised and destroyed by the intervention of the government. They observe people have no right to vote freely, and democracy has been snatched away. So it is the high time to form a greater alliance to collectively defeat the ruling Awami League in the next election likely to be held at the end of 2023 or early of 2024.
But, their stance about the election time government is unclear. Maybe they have not decided anything yet or the senior leaders of this alliance are still thinking about it. BNP maestro should come forward with a very clear-cut decision, about their position on the election time government.
Another big issue is the inclusion of Jamaat-e-Islami, the anti-liberation force of Bangladesh, in this alliance. Maybe Jamaat lost its ground and most of the young, educated people in this country do not expect them back in a strong position.
BNP or other opposition parties can do their politics, we should have no objection.
But our common people face many obstacles in their daily life. Poor people are becoming poorer amid the increasing cost of living. Now is the time to be beside them. This should be the main standpoint and belief of any politics.
This party has not been in power since 2006. We have no idea whether BNP will ever regain its position as a major political force in the country.
But they should present an inspiring agenda that connects people. Hopefully, we can see something within a short period.
* Kazi Alim-uz-zaman is Deputy News Editor, Prothom Alo. He can be reached via [email protected]