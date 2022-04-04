Where are the pro-people politics of BNP?

People are frustrated with the politicians, politics and political parties as they don't have minimum commitment to the basic needs of the masses. The pillar of isolation between politicians and people is widening gradually.

When the prices of essentials are soaring, and people wait in long queues to buy commodities from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) trucks at low cost, politicians from the major opposition in the country remain reluctant to raise a strong voice against the issue. When the people are waiting for an announcement regarding increasing the utility bills, what role have they played for the people? Have the politicians from all parties joined the mass hearing by BERC to present their party’s stance? As far as we know they have not joined.

When media reports describe the boundless sufferings of low-income people and a hue and cry on social media, then some politicians raise their voice. Baam Gonotantrik Morcha (Left Democratic Alliance), a left leaning organisation, had called a half-day hartal over the price hike of utility services and daily commodities, demanding a rationing system for all. We should thank them for their programme.