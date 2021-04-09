Where is the accountability of the law enforcement agencies?

There are two types of murder in the world that are not illegal. One is sentencing someone to death by means of a fair trial. The other is killing in self defence. But these have all sorts of conditions attached in the penal codes of various countries.

Our country’s penal code also has strict conditions concerning killing in self defence. For example, I can only do so if sometime is trying to kill me and if the only I can prevent this is by killing that person. The most important condition for manslaughter in self defence is to use equal force. If someone comes to hit me with a stick, I cannot shoot him in the head with a gun. I will first threaten him with the gun, open blank fire and then, if compelled, shoot him in the leg. If I kill someone without adhering to these conditions, I will be charged with murder and may even be hanged.

In the case of the law enforcement agencies, these conditions are to be followed even more stringently. Along with the right to self defence, the law also provides the right to defending others. In this light, the police’s responsibility is not just self defence, but also to use force, if necessary, to protect the lives and property of others and state property as well.

However, there is a general question as to whether this force is always used lawfully. In recent times, during rallies and demonstration against the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, around 17 persons died in police fire and many more were injured. Many cases have been filed regarding Hefazat’s violence and mayhem during these programmes and a huge number of unidentified people have been made accused in these incidents. The police has warned them of even sterner action. Such violence and mayhem must certainly be brought to book and the persons involved must be punished. At the same time, the killings in police fire must also be investigated and the government has the responsibility to ensure justice in this regard.