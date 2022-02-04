Who are the conspirators?

Accusations have long been hurled back and forth in Bangladesh’s politics. The opposition accuses the government of repression, the government accuses the opposition of conspiracy. However, it is not as easy to prove conspiracies as it is to prove repression. That gives scope to create more confusion and concoctions about conspiracies.

The narratives about conspiracies at the moment are about complaints made to foreign quarters. According to the government, BNP is embroiled in such conspiracy, sometimes along with Jamaat. They say that it was these complaints that led to the sanctions against seven RAB and police persons and gave Bangladesh a bad image concerning human rights, and that a move has been taken up against the various forces in Bangladesh.

It’s obvious that all this is being said for the people to hear, but the actual situation is something quite different. For example, many international institutions have been leveling accusations against RAB and the police for quite a few years now and that too in front of Bangladesh ministers or official representatives. They know who have made these accusations and are also aware that these accusations have been made with legitimate mandate. Under international human rights protocol, any persons, institution or state can make such accusations and Bangladesh (as well as most other states) have consented to this protocol many years ago.