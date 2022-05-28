Who is the friend of free media, who is its foe?

At the same time we must also say, it is not that journalists carried out their duties unhindered during the BNP rule or that they didn't face attacks and cases. During the rule of the BNP government, Ekushey TV was closed down. BSS journalist Enamul Huq Chowdhury was arrested, placed on remand and tortured for incorrect information being quoted in news sent to a foreign media. Journalist Saleem Samad and Priscilla Raj were also tortured for assisting two foreign journalists. Friend of the liberation war Simon Dring's visa wasn't renewed and he was forced to leave the country.

At the meeting held to exchange views, only the party secretary general spoke on behalf of BNP. We can take his declaration and commitment as BNP's commitment. The question is whether they will keep these declarations and pledges in mind if they go to power.

Over the past 51 years since independence, Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party have taken turns in ruling the country. Jatiya Party was an autocratic party and so nothing can be expected of them. But after the fall of autocracy, the behaviour of the 'democratic' parties towards journalists was nothing great. That day many journalist friends at the meeting were not too pleased with my frank deliberations. They say it is not difficult to discern between the two rules. Even though journalists were also suppressed during the BNP rule, it was not that devastating as during the Awami League rule. The words of some journalist friends reflected party allegiance more than aspirations for press freedom. The problem is not in the degree of mistreatment, it is in the mindset, the treatment, the power. When in opposition, everyone is the media's friend. But they forget all that once in power. When in power, they no longer need to exchange views with journalists. They only need to gain their allegiance.

* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor of Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]

* This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir