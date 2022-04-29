Who turned the students into a helmet force?

The triumphant cries of the helmet force fill the skies. The journalists cry out that they have to be caught and tried. At night you take off your helmet and celebrate. You can join the journalists, demanding that the helmet force be caught and placed on trial. Then you roar in laughter. Who will catch you? You are telling the thief to steal and then saying the thief must be caught. But, no, nowadays they don't do that even. They say there hasn't been any theft anywhere. Anyway, how can they catch the thief? He was in a helmet.

You will beat up children. You will assault the anti-quota guys. You will repeatedly beat up journalists. What will you do in your spare time? Sit at home and twiddle your thumbs? Or will you study physics and chemistry, integral calculus, differential calculus? Oh, you are a clever boy! You can't do that! You will go out. You will hustle the hawkers, collect toll, spread a reign of terror around the market.

All actions have equal and opposite reactions. You will be 'used' once a year to beat up journalists, the rest of the time you will sit and study Newton's third law. So won't you apply this law? Won't you apply the first law? If a body is at rest or moving at a constant speed in a straight line, it will remain at rest or keep moving in a straight line at constant speed unless it is acted upon by a force. If force is not applied from outside, but encouragement is given, and you are set in motion, helmet on head, stick in hand, how will you stop? So come along, two salesmen in New Market have had an argument. Let's go to stop them. A fight has broken out. Come along.