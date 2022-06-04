Why are we losing in the cultural sphere?

Until 1990, our cultural personalities prepared the base of any democratic movement through their independent protesting cultural activities. Upon reaching 2022, we are continuously feeling that we are losing our Bangladesh made of dreams of memories.

Prothom Alo published interviews of three prominent cultural personalities in its supplement on the occasion of Pahela Baishakh this year. I would like draw the readers’ attention to the contents of the three interviews.

Shahriar Kabir said, “Jatra, Palagaan, Kabigaan, Mela – all are part and parcel of Bangali culture. But do these exist in villages anymore? Now, time is set (by the authorities) to celebrate Pahela Baishakh. It needs permission to have Jatrapala and Kabigaan. Those bindings were not there during the time of Bangabandhu.

“Pro-liberation forces are in state power for more than 12 years. But they not even utter anything about a return to the Constitution of ’72, which is the base of Bangladesh as a state. They only talk against communalism, but there is no reflection of that in their actions. The influence of communal culture has increased at the state’s patronage. … There is no step to build libraries, auditoriums or playgrounds. There is no large planning about culture. That’s why though the state is taking initiatives to organise cultural programmes, this are not exuberant. That’s how people are gradually becoming alienated from our culture, they are being made alienated.”