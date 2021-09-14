Why should NID job be handed over to the home ministry?

One of the complexities was that, in order to hand over the NID service to the security services division, a proposal to amend the relevant sections of the 1996 rules of business was sent to the law ministry for amendment. The law ministry, however, did not acquiesce because this would entail an amendment of the National Registration Act 2010 and this would require cabinet approval before being passed in the national parliament. Once passed by the parliament, the initiative could be implemented.

The government had taken a similar initiative in 2009-10, but then too it did not take off due to legal and practical problems. The initiative was taken up afresh in May this year, but the response in the media revealed that it did not have public support. A readers' survey conducted by Prothom Alo indicated that 90 per cent of the respondents were against the initiative.

The election commission has said that over the past two months the number of applications for NID cards has increased significantly. The people want to get their NID cards before the service is handed over. In other words, the people want the process to carry on as present. They apprehend a rigmarole if the service goes to the security services division.