Why the hide-and-seek over names proposed for the election commission?

In the meantime, the parties that have submitted names are against having these made public. But publishing the names is very important in the selection process. There are two instances that indicate just why this is so important. The list given by the ruling party's election ally and opposition in the parliament, Jatiya Party, features at number one the name of former secretary Ruksana Kader, who is the wife of the party's secretary general Mujibul Haque. Her name had already been suggested during the party's dialogue with the president. The daily Samakal quoted a reliable source in publishing this bit of news, saying that the 10 persons proposed by the party included two of her colleagues, former judges. Many on the list have even sought nomination in the last election. This includes a well-known journalist leader who had once contested the election from the ruling party and was defeated.

Former secretary Kamrun Nahar's name appears on the list of proposed names. She is the wife of the person providing secretarial assistance to the search committee. We do not know if he was consulted before her name was proposed, but if her name was given from any political party, the reason behind her name being proposed needs to be clarified. Surely they must be aware that it is not appropriate to propose the name of any one from the families of those involved in the selection process. Any name that may give rise to questions of possible vested interests or nepotism is totally unwarranted in the case of selections for constitutional posts.

Jatiya Party secretary general Mujibul Haque offered an explanation was to why the parties do not want to publish the names they have proposed. He said, "Controversy may be created if the names are published." He pointed out that Awami League and the other parties didn't publish the names they had proposed either. While we may not know the reason behind Awami League not publicising the names, it can easily be assumed that this is their strategic stance. And the motive behind the logic offered by the Jatiya Party leader is obvious. If controversy is generated before the appointments, they apprehend that their expectations will not be met. This will disrupt the chance of relatives getting benefits during the elections.