Nearly 350 names suggested to search committee

Currently, there are 39 political parties registered with the election commission. Fifteen of them, including the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), did not propose any name, alleging that the search committee members are supporters of ruling Awami League and it would be a futile try to participate in the process.

The search committee, formed on 5 February after hurriedly passing a law in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) regarding constituting the election commission last month, asked for competent names through a release on 6 February. Later, the search committee Wednesday sent letters to the offices of registered political parties requesting to propose not more than 10 names by 5:00pm Friday.

Speaking to newspersons on Friday afternoon, cabinet division joint secretary Shafiul Azim, who is the secretary of the search committee, said 24 registered political parties proposed the names. Besides, six professional bodies including the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Engineers Institution Bangladesh and Krishibid Institution, also proposed names. Outsides of the names, many names have been proposed from home and abroad by individuals, mostly through email, he added.