Will Awami League be able to leave Hefazat?

On 5 May 2013, when Hefazat-e-Islam created turmoil in the capital city in the name of a grand rally, could anyone even imagine that they would forge a strong bond with the Awami League government? That Awami League would give in to their demands and that they would, in response, express their gratitude?

At the time, the government had dealt with Hefazat firmly. It was felt that the government had been emboldened by the Shahbagh Gonojagoran Mancha, the platform demanding trial of the war criminals. Now, seven years on, there is no sign of Gonojagoran Mancha. On the contrary, Hefazat-e-Islam leaders are glaring threateningly at the government.

After the Hefazat furor back in 2013, the government ministers and Awami League leaders would bracket the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami along with Hefazat, as the three evil forces from which the country had to be freed. Yet, astonishingly, we noted leaders of the ruling party and senior officials started going to the Hefazat den in Hathazari, Chattogram.

The government gave into Hefazat demands, gave official recognition to qawmi education and made a law to form the Qawmi madrasah board. The highest qawmi degree has been recognised equivalent to a Masters degree. There is nothing wrong with that. After all, the thousands of students in these madrasahs should not be outside of the state supervision. The question is whether the government is supervising Hefazat or whether Hefazat is supervising the government.