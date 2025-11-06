The concept of inclusivity stumbles, divisions return anew

It was precisely because of this fear that a large section of secularists, even after witnessing horrific corruption, repression and misrule, kept repeating the same refrain: “Who is the alternative?” Many among the secular and progressive sections of society cannot deny their inclination toward Awami League rule. But a new reality has also emerged in Bangladesh after the League’s fall from power.

The broad concerns that secularists once voiced about the rise of Islamism are now being echoed by the tone, language, presence, and activities of some of the newly assertive Islamist political groups. In the days ahead, it remains to be seen how the various Islamist forces will shape their own party, factional, and overall political culture.

After Sheikh Hasina’s fall, various strands of Islamism in Bangladesh have become vocal and active. They have mobilised under both political and non-political banners. Some adhere to democracy and elections, while others envision internationalism or the establishment of a caliphate. In terms of goals, objectives, language, and demeanour, some may appear far-right, while others seem liberal or centrist. Where they will position themselves in electoral politics and which alliances they will form, remains unclear.

However, in post-uprising Bangladesh, a reality has emerged that transcends their organisational differences: within the sphere of identity politics, they have begun to assert their stake as the “Islamic” category. They appear to be in unanimous agreement, regardless of party affiliation, that, in the past, Islamists were not given public space; simply having Islamic markers such as beards, caps, or hijabs subjected people to discrimination, hardship, or oppression at various levels of society and the state. Consequently, Islamists now seek the immediate end of these injustices.