Have risks increased along with Bangladesh’s importance in geopolitics?

No matter what the economic or political situation may be, the fact remains that Bangladesh’s importance is growing in the international scenario. Earlier, only countries of the Pacific region were taken into consideration regarding the US Asia-Pacific security concept. When that concept emerged as the Indo-Pacific strategy, it then encompassed the Indian Ocean region as well. It was from then that Bangladesh’s geopolitical significance began to grow. As China’s role gradually increased in global politics, the US changed its strategy. Many analysts believe that the Indo-Pacific region has become the focal point of global politics because of the competition between the US and China. Both the countries, naturally, want to keep the countries of the region on their respective sides. In that respect, they both want to have Bangladesh on their respective sides too.

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has stepped up Bangladesh’s importance further. This has placed Russia and China on one side, and the US with its western allies on the other. One side wants Bangladesh to oppose the Russian attack on Ukraine. The other side wants Bangladesh to maintain a neutral stance. Bangladesh is vacillating from side to side, attempting to keep things in control. It is unable to ignore the US blockade against Russia. Yet again, it cannot distance itself from Russia either. Have there ever been such statements and actions, followed by counter statements and actions, of the US and Russian embassies in Bangladesh ever before? But that is what we are observing as a result of the Ukraine-Russia conflict.