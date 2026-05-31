How to prevent such cruelty against children?

In this way, we have become disconnected from our rich cultural heritage. As a result, our education, values, and even religious practice have lost spiritual, moral depth. This is reflected in people’s inner lives and character. Without the cultivation of higher sensibilities, true human development is not possible. This is the deficiency and weakness of the present social system.

We are seeing that people today are easily telling lies, resorting to hypocrisy, engaging in deception, becoming involved in serious crimes, and, overall, turning cruel, vengeful, pleasure-seeking, sense-driven, and selfish. If one listens closely to society, one can hear the animalistic sounds of anger, indulgence, and lust. Under the dominance of such people, a culture of fear has spread throughout society.

We have long been saying that education must be connected with culture. It is encouraging that the current government has recognised its importance. But it must be remembered that this is a difficult task. For many years, several generations have grown up without cultural awareness or sensibility; many people who neither listen to music, watch theatre, nor read books are now in school teaching positions in large numbers. It does not seem likely that they will be able to nurture the development of higher sensibilities among adolescents and young people, which are already on the verge of being lost.

Moreover, parents are in a similar condition. They too often lack the capacity to encourage their children to engage in cultural practices. In such a situation, a cultural awakening in the country is a demand of the time. It is essential to ensure that humanity’s journey toward becoming truly humane is not obstructed.