Opinion
How to prevent such cruelty against children?
The incident of the child murder in Pallabi of the capital incited everyone''s anger. They demanded strictest punishment for the criminals. The question is, haven’t we made such statements and demands before, staging human chains, protest meetings and rallies? Yes, we have. It is also not that no criminals have been punished. A few have even received the highest penalty. But the immediate angry reactions of the public, their furious demands, despite trials and punishments, have repeatedly gone in vain.
Following this incident, allegations of sexual abuse against several more children have been raised in various parts of the country, including Chattogram.
There is no doubt that in the coming days, the media will again report the recurrence of similar cruelty against girl children. We must also not forget that boy children too are victims of rape, sometimes dying as a result, or even choosing suicide.
In reality, children in this country are not well; they are not safe, nor do they have access to proper entertainment or recreation. Are even teenagers and young adults able to live healthy, normal lives so that they can grow into responsible human beings? The widespread instability and extreme cruelty flowing through society is a deep-rooted social disease that has developed over a long time due to the negligence of society and the state.
How is it that a society allows a continuing malaise to take such an acute form by failing to put in place any accessible system for the development of higher sensibilities, finer cultural and humane instincts, for its people, from children to the elderly? Have we, as a state and as a society, paid any attention to this?
State reform is certainly an important task. But I cannot understand how a democratic, humane state can be built while society is left neglected, uncared for, and allowed to deteriorate unchecked. Human beings live primarily within society; without society, the state is merely an abstract structure. Our politics and state-building efforts, therefore, despite much turmoil and activity, fail to succeed in the core task.
We all know that human beings have a biological nature, and sexual instinct is a natural part of that biological existence. Therefore, aggression cannot be effectively prevented only through external restrictions and the fear of harsh punishment. What is needed is the awakening of other creative capacities within human beings from within. That is where our deficiency lies. Hence attention must be given to the development of human creativity and elevated sensibilities.
As is evident from countless incidents of rape and violence, not only has space for cultivating such sensibilities not been preserved within education for all students, but at some point the practice of these cultural and humane faculties has disappeared from the lives of people across all levels of society, and we have failed to notice it. It seems as if someone has systematically wiped out all traditions of fine arts and cultural practice from rural areas. Its grip has extended into cities as well.
When did cinema halls, once the main source of entertainment for the poor, disappear from across the country? When were middle-class practices of cultural engagement through office or neighborhood clubs swept away? Educational institutions have also largely abandoned cultural weeks, annual drama productions, and publication of magazines. A whole nation seems to have quietly resigned from these practices, without any serious public discussion.
It is well known that for people to become truly humane, there must be opportunities to practice and enjoy the fine arts and cultivate higher sensibilities. Of course, people must acquire professional skills and vocational excellence, and they must also demonstrate competence in basic education. But under that pressure, there must be no compromise in becoming a sensitive and responsible human being.
Several generations have grown up without cultural awareness or sensibility; many people who neither listen to music, watch theatre, nor read books are now in school teaching positions in large numbers
People must become skilled and successful in both domains simultaneously. Otherwise, an imbalanced nation will be created, and that is precisely what is happening in our country. It is society that must provide the nourishment for becoming a truly humane person, and the state must support society in doing so.
We know that a certain class of religiously dogmatic politicians and religious profiteers have long been waging an all-out campaign, through propaganda, organisational activity, and political programs, against art and culture, either to gain exclusive control over society or due to their distorted understanding of religion. On top of that, politics has been driven by an intoxicated pursuit of absolute power. Together, these have disrupted social balance and caused a severe decline in human values. The state has often supported this, mainstream politics has compromised with it, and society at large has become confused and lost its direction.
In this way, we have become disconnected from our rich cultural heritage. As a result, our education, values, and even religious practice have lost spiritual, moral depth. This is reflected in people’s inner lives and character. Without the cultivation of higher sensibilities, true human development is not possible. This is the deficiency and weakness of the present social system.
We are seeing that people today are easily telling lies, resorting to hypocrisy, engaging in deception, becoming involved in serious crimes, and, overall, turning cruel, vengeful, pleasure-seeking, sense-driven, and selfish. If one listens closely to society, one can hear the animalistic sounds of anger, indulgence, and lust. Under the dominance of such people, a culture of fear has spread throughout society.
We have long been saying that education must be connected with culture. It is encouraging that the current government has recognised its importance. But it must be remembered that this is a difficult task. For many years, several generations have grown up without cultural awareness or sensibility; many people who neither listen to music, watch theatre, nor read books are now in school teaching positions in large numbers. It does not seem likely that they will be able to nurture the development of higher sensibilities among adolescents and young people, which are already on the verge of being lost.
Moreover, parents are in a similar condition. They too often lack the capacity to encourage their children to engage in cultural practices. In such a situation, a cultural awakening in the country is a demand of the time. It is essential to ensure that humanity’s journey toward becoming truly humane is not obstructed.
It should be remembered that not only children and students, but citizens of all ages, must have their higher sensibilities preserved, and where necessary, rebuilt and continuously nurtured. This is an important responsibility of the state. Therefore, just as society and the state think about students, they must also think about providing the resources necessary for humane living for people of all ages and all sections of society.
We must not forget that human beings do not live bread alone. They do not depend only on food; the nourishment and fulfillment of the mind is extremely important. Nor is it sufficient for them to ignore this life and focus only on the afterlife; rather, it is in living this life in a beautiful, meaningful, and truly human way that their human duty is fulfilled.
Today, the lack of humanity in society has reached an extreme level. If we are to protect our children, we must eliminate the tendency in society to produce perpetrators of sexual violence. We must teach control over baser instincts. We must awaken the latent humane, gentle, and creative capacities within them from early childhood.
External system such as law courts, justice, punishment, CCTV cameras, etc. will certainly exist, because there will always be exceptional individuals, bad individuals, those left outside the system, or those who are inherently cruel or affected by family or genetic problems. But common people, by the strength of the system and the influence of a healthy environment, should grow up to become humane individuals from within. That is the natural way to control horrific diseases like rape and sexual violence.
We must make decisions quickly and begin action without delay. Much time has already been lost, and society and people are paying a terrible price. This is the moment to stop this downward spiral.
* Abul Momen is a columnist, poet, and journalist.
* The views expressed here are the author’s own.
* This article appeared in Bangla in Prothom Alo Online and has been translated for Prothom Alo English by Ayesha Kabir