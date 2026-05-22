Response to sensational cases and public confidence in the judiciary

Although courts often respond to sensational crimes with speedy trials and death sentences, these measures rarely create lasting deterrence. Bangladesh’s lengthy judicial process means that even when trial courts deliver swift verdicts, it can take years for death references to be confirmed by higher courts. As a result, the public rarely witnesses the actual execution of justice. Most sensational Biswajit murder, BUET Abrar or Feni’s Nusrat murder case judgments all are yet to be executed, despite huge outrage at that time.

Landmark judgments serve as meaningful precedents and deterrents for future offenders. The purpose of punishment is not only to penalise the offender but also to send a clear message to society that such crimes will not be tolerated. Populist responses to viral incidents may temporarily satisfy public anger, but they do little to reduce the recurrence of similar crimes.

No country can completely eliminate crime. However, many Western jurisdictions have successfully reduced certain categories of offences through strong judicial precedents and effective enforcement.

One well-known Australian example illustrates this point. An Australian woman, Mrs Melchoir, underwent sterilisation surgery performed by a gynaecologist, Dr Cattanach, after deciding she did not want more children. Despite the operation, she later became pregnant again due to medical negligence. Mrs Melchoir sued the doctor, arguing that she was neither mentally nor financially prepared to raise another child at the age of 43.

In a landmark judgment, the High Court of Australia ruled that the doctor was responsible for the costs of raising the child until the age of 18. The decision sent a powerful message regarding medical negligence. Since the ruling became an important legal precedent, medical professionals across Australia have become significantly more cautious in performing similar procedures. The judgment was widely discussed in the media, academia, and professional circles, helping to create awareness and prevent similar negligence.