For a Bangladesh free from discrimination, repression and dominance

People of this country have created many stories of indomitable struggle against disparity, repression and dominance at different junctures of history. We had to fight again and again against colonial rule, civil-military dictatorships, ethnic repression and inequality and for rights of language and education, democracy and equality.

The Liberation War of 1971 is the biggest of these struggles.

It was an irresistible fight of people against a marauding Pakistani army. Many politicians, writers, artists, teachers, researchers, journalists, filmmakers and people from different professions played consistent roles in creating consciousness against ethnic repression, insults and regional as well as class disparity in Pakistan state. In continuation of such efforts, the dream of a Bangladesh based on justice came into being before 1971 which powered people to liberate the country.

The liberation war of 1971 created a huge expectation but that dream was not achieved. However, a part of our constitution still holds on to that expectation. These promises made in the constitution were rendered ineffective frequently in a drive to centralise the power of political parties and groups for the last 53 years.