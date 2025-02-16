What are you thinking about the next election?

The issue of the national election is coming to the fore repeatedly. The major political parties are also seeking the election to be held at the earliest possible time. The interim government as well as the election commission is also saying that they are preparing for the election. The chief adviser of the interim government, Dr Muhammad Yunus, has recently revealed they are planning to organise the election in December 2025. The election commission has disclosed they are taking preparation to hold the election targeting December.

Earlier, the chief adviser had said that the election can be held in December 2025 after carrying out some reforms or the election can be held in June 2026 after carrying out a bit more reforms. After this announcement, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) insisted that the election be held in the middle of this year. However, the BNP does not seem to have any objection if the election is held in December this year. The party is demanding election at the earliest possible time after minimum reforms while Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami recently met the election commission and said they want election after the reforms.

There are more political parties including the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Gono Odhikar Parishad, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagorik Oikya and AB Party who are also demanding the national election. A new political party of the students who led the mass uprising that unseated the Sheikh Hasina-led government, is to be floated at the end of February. This new party is expected to contest the next parliamentary election.