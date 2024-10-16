Why gender-based violence is worth discussion

Growing up, I often witnessed misogynistic narratives in public spaces. During summer vacations at Dadabari, our grandparents’ house in the village, I remember an ice-cream vendor who would go door-to-door playing recorded waaz (Islamic sermons) on his bicycle.

Many of these recordings included condemnations of women, describing them as “vile” and blaming them for causing chaos in society.

According to these speakers, women who dressed in certain ways were responsible for tempting men into sin, and therefore, needed to be “disciplined.” I was no older than 12 at the time, but I remember feeling furious at those hateful remarks.

Like me, I’m sure many other women struggle to understand why some men—and even women with internalised misogyny—take it upon themselves to police women’s clothing. Who gets to decide what is appropriate attire? Why do women’s clothes elicit such scrutiny and provoke such intense responses?

Recently, a series of public incidents involving the shaming of women for their clothing choices has sparked significant controversy. One major news outlet published a report titled “Women Harassed over Clothes: Why No Scarf, Why Wear a Bindi,” sharing it on LinkedIn with a social media card. The comments on this post were unsettling.