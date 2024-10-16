Opinion
Why gender-based violence is worth discussion
Economic concerns like inflation, recession, and unemployment impact survival, security, and quality of life directly, making them feel urgent. In contrast, issues like sexual harassment and the repression of women may appear less immediate or tangible
Growing up, I often witnessed misogynistic narratives in public spaces. During summer vacations at Dadabari, our grandparents’ house in the village, I remember an ice-cream vendor who would go door-to-door playing recorded waaz (Islamic sermons) on his bicycle.
Many of these recordings included condemnations of women, describing them as “vile” and blaming them for causing chaos in society.
According to these speakers, women who dressed in certain ways were responsible for tempting men into sin, and therefore, needed to be “disciplined.” I was no older than 12 at the time, but I remember feeling furious at those hateful remarks.
Like me, I’m sure many other women struggle to understand why some men—and even women with internalised misogyny—take it upon themselves to police women’s clothing. Who gets to decide what is appropriate attire? Why do women’s clothes elicit such scrutiny and provoke such intense responses?
Recently, a series of public incidents involving the shaming of women for their clothing choices has sparked significant controversy. One major news outlet published a report titled “Women Harassed over Clothes: Why No Scarf, Why Wear a Bindi,” sharing it on LinkedIn with a social media card. The comments on this post were unsettling.
Many criticised the reporter for even covering the issue. Some argued that there are “more serious” issues facing the country. Others justified the harassment, saying that “if sweets are left uncovered, flies will sit on them,” implying that women who do not cover up invite unwanted attention.
Another person remarked that at least the women weren’t asked to remove their scarves, suggesting that demanding a scarf is somehow less problematic.
When a society tolerates or downplays gender-based violence, it inevitably creates a broader tolerance for exploitation. This opens the door for unethical behaviour to become more acceptable, not just in gender relations but in other areas such as business and politics
Seeing similar comments across other social media platforms, it became clear that these outdated, uncivil attitudes are still rampant, maybe more vigorously.
While these individuals can be dismissed as outliers, it is crucial to consider the deeper reasons behind this collective mentality. Why do some people downplay or ignore such harassment and gender-based violence? What are the potential consequences of these attitudes in the long run?
The urge to dictate what women should wear often stems from a combination of cultural, societal, and psychological factors. Among these are patriarchal control, internalised misogyny, objectification, and the desire to control women’s bodies, as well as fear of social judgment, stigma, and religious or cultural norms.
These factors reinforce a mindset that frames sexual harassment and the repression of women as less pressing or “serious” than economic issues, even though both are significant societal concerns.
Economic concerns like inflation, recession, and unemployment impact survival, security, and quality of life directly, making them feel urgent. In contrast, issues like sexual harassment and the repression of women may appear less immediate or tangible.
In patriarchal societies, repression and harassment are often normalised, dismissed as “just the way things are.” People who do not experience these issues firsthand may see them as distant or irrelevant. This gender-based empathy gap is particularly pronounced among men, who statistically are less likely to face sexual harassment. As a result, they may downplay these concerns compared to economic ones.
Cultural stigma around sexual harassment frequently leads to victim-blaming, minimising the issue and framing it as a “personal problem” rather than a systemic one.
Media coverage also plays a role in shaping public perception. Economic issues impacting large segments of the population receive extensive, continuous coverage.
Some people may also minimise the seriousness of gender-based violence to avoid confronting uncomfortable truths about society or themselves.
However, when a society tolerates or downplays gender-based violence, it inevitably creates a broader tolerance for exploitation. This opens the door for unethical behaviour to become more acceptable, not just in gender relations but in other areas such as business and politics.
Gender-based violence often reflects a view that women are objects rather than individual beings. This dehumanisation can extend beyond gender issues to other areas, such as labour practices or consumer exploitation, where people are treated as mere resources or tools for profit
If people are conditioned to overlook harm done to women, they may also become more willing to ignore harm in other spheres, such as economic manipulation or corruption.
At its core, gender-based violence reflects a violation of respect and integrity. Tolerating or overlooking such behavior indicates a cultural erosion of these values, which can then seep into other areas, including the workplace and governance.
Without respect for individuals and ethical principles, corrupt behaviour—like exploitation, manipulation, and deceit—are more likely to take root and become normalised.
Furthermore, gender-based violence often stems from an abuse of power and control. This mindset—that it is acceptable to dominate or control others—also underlies corporate and political corruption, where individuals or entities manipulate systems for personal gain.
In societies where gender-based violence is minimised, there is often a lack of accountability for perpetrators. This sets a precedent where those in power feel they can exploit situations for their benefit without facing consequences. When leaders and corporations operate with a sense of impunity, they foster an environment ripe for corruption and economic manipulation.
Dehumanisation is another key factor. Gender-based violence often reflects a view that women are objects rather than individual beings. This dehumanisation can extend beyond gender issues to other areas, such as labour practices or consumer exploitation, where people are treated as mere resources or tools for profit.
Gender inequality often coexists with other forms of inequality. When society tolerates or perpetuates inequality in one area, it becomes easier for inequalities to persist in others. This creates fertile ground for corruption and manipulation, as those with power justify systems that favor their interests over the broader population.
Ultimately, tolerance of gender-based violence reflects a moral decay that permeates many areas of society. The same lack of accountability, empathy, and respect for human dignity that allows these crimes to persist also contributes to a broader culture of corruption and unethical behavior. This, in turn, impacts the economy, eroding trust and stability across the board.
Some might ask, “Why do we keep talking about these things?” But how can we stay silent when the same pain repeats itself—when women are still being policed for not wearing a scarf, wearing a bindi or suffering under the weight of sexual repression and harassment?
Each story that echoes through our voices is a plea, a reminder of the lives impacted. We raise our voices again and again, not because it’s easy, but because the hurt is still there. We do it because we dream of a world where these wounds are finally healed, and where no one has to live under the shadow of fear and shame.
* Farjana Liakat works at Prothom Alo. She can be reached at [email protected]