Declaration of Independence – will, aspirations of Vietnamese people

Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, the Vietnamese people rose up to repel the colonialists, feudalists and imperialists, regaining independence, freedom and human rights. Human rights in Viet Nam are not the value given by anyone but the result of the long struggle of the Vietnamese people.
The Declaration of Independence is a solid legal basis that strongly affirms the national sovereignty of the Vietnamese people to the whole world; laying the foundation for the establishment of a rule-of-law state with the goal of independence, freedom and happiness; and illuminating Viet Nam's revolutionary path in the cause of building a socialist rule-of-law state of the people, by the people and for the people, for the sake of wealthy people, strong country, democracy, justice and civilisation.
76 years have passed, President Ho Chi Minh's views and thoughts on human rights, national rights, aspirations and resilience to maintain independence and freedom shown in the Declaration still remain topical and significant to the nation building and safeguarding cause at present.
Since then, the Vietnamese people have constantly strived for human rights and achieved many positive and important results. Human rights, civil rights in political, civil, economic, cultural and social fields are recognised, respected, protected and guaranteed in accordance with the Constitution and laws. With its achievements in ensuring human rights, Viet Nam was elected as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council in the 2014-2016 term.
After nearly 35 years of Doi moi (Renewal), from a poor, least developed country, Viet Nam has become a middle-income developing country. Its human development index (HDI) has gradually improved, currently in the upper middle group, ranking 118th out of 189 countries.
Years will pass, but the spirit of the Declaration of Independence that gave birth to the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam will always live on in the hearts of generations of Vietnamese people.