Declaration of Independence – will, aspirations of Vietnamese people

On 2nd September 1945, at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence proclaiming the birth of the Democratic Republic of Viet Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam). The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of Vietnamese people, still remains deeply topical both at home and abroad after 76 years.

The Declaration fully and deeply reflects President Ho Chi Minh’s philosophical, political and even human points of view, as well as contains the values of human civilisation. In this document, the late President affirmed that national rights and human rights have a dialectical relation.

The Declaration was not only a declaration of independence of the Vietnamese people but also a declaration of human rights and the rights of colonial nations. President Ho Chi Minh's elevation of human rights to national rights was his contribution to the treasure of human rights ideology.