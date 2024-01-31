Celebrities in politics: Good or bad?

Hanna Pitkin (1967) argues that representation in principle implies the “making present” as well as “acting for” a group. The representative should be responsive to the represented. At the same time, a representative cannot be that when he/she virtuously executes superior commands. He or she is not a “mere tool” but the represented should be present in the representative. Thus, a representative is both a trustee and a delegate in the power paradigm. Pitkin’s theoretical analysis of representation posits the density of the concept, as well as its multidimensional nature. Thus, getting elected through voting is one important facet of ‘representation’, if not all.

Mansbridge (1999) argues that the legislature should attract persons of relevant characteristics. It means that a person wishing to be a member of the legislature must have the expertise of law-making, parliamentary process and the ability to speak for the people. From this angle, a politician attached to public life is more likely to become a parliamentarian. However, people from other strata can qualify the same to meet the demands of the day.

The modern age has turned into an issue-based pluralistic world. Thus, people from different groups and strata must be called to parliament to effectively echo the views of the groups they represent. According to Mansbbridge, what he terms “descriptive representation” can contribute to the democratic building process in the following contexts: i) adequate communication; ii) innovative thinking; iii) ability to convince; and iv) increasing legitimacy. The life of a unicameral legislature can better benefit, in addition to the political figures, from the voices of unheard. Thus, diversified representation may progressively impact the legislative process.