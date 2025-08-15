US tariff policy and the challenges we face

An analysis published in the Indian daily 'The Hindu' found that US tariff policies are not always based on trade deficits. Political preferences and diplomatic priorities often have a greater impact.

In this reality, emerging economies like Bangladesh face a new set of challenges. Discriminatory US tariff policies, Bangladesh’s relative position compared to India, and strategies for future trade, all these issues require contemporary analysis.

In 2024, the United States had a trade deficit of about USD 49.5 billion with India. By contrast, its deficit was much higher with several other countries: USD 175.9 billion with Mexico, USD 129.4 billion with Vietnam, USD 87.9 billion with Germany, USD 87.2 billion with Ireland, USD 76.4 billion with Taiwan, USD 72.3 billion with Japan, and USD 69.9 billion with South Korea. In other words, the US deficit with these countries is far greater than with India.