Chittagong Hill Tracts: Land disputes, climate change and obstacles to forest conservation

The question is: why are land rights or land ownership for indigenous communities necessary? Citing the eminent French socialist philosopher Pierre-Joseph Proudhon, one might argue that "property is theft." In other words, the very concept of ownership is inherently an act of appropriation. In his 1840 book What Is Property? Proudhon elaborated on this idea, arguing that assigning exclusive ownership to an individual necessarily means that the property has been acquired at the expense of others through some form of dispossession.

Karl Marx, however, criticised Proudhon's argument in his 1847 work The Poverty of Philosophy. Marx contended that to describe property as theft, one must first accept the existence and legitimacy of property itself. In other words, by criticising property as theft, one is implicitly operating within the very framework of property rights that one seeks to reject.

Rather than describing property as theft, Marx argued for the abolition of private ownership of the means of production. In essence, he advocated a community-based system of ownership, a principle that indigenous communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts have practiced for generations.

Their management of mouza forests is based on this communal tradition. Yet in the society we live in today, the institution of property ownership is firmly established. Consequently, securing legal ownership and land rights for Indigenous and local communities has become essential.

At the same time, the absence of formally recognised land rights prevents these communities from directly accessing international climate and forest finance. Such funding is typically channelled through national governments. A 2025 joint publication by the Rights and Resources Initiative and Rainforest Foundation Norway found that, between 2011 and 2024, less than one percent of international climate finance was allocated to programmes supporting indigenous peoples' and local communities' land tenure and resource management. Moreover, only a tiny fraction of that funding reached organizations directly led by Indigenous Peoples and local communities.