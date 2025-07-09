Why it is essential to formulate a constitutional framework

Take the Election Commission, for instance. The commission is constitutionally an independent body, not part of the executive branch. Part IV of the current Constitution of Bangladesh deals with the executive, covering the President, Prime Minister and Cabinet, local government, the armed forces division, and the Attorney General.

In contrast, Part VII deals with elections, and Article 118 falls under this part, detailing the appointment of the Election Commission. That the Election Commission is not part of the executive branch is further clarified by Article 126, which states that “it shall be the duty of all executive authorities to assist the Election Commission in the discharge of its functions.” Thus, any new provision for appointments to the Election Commission would in no way infringe upon the powers of the executive because the Commission does not fall under it in the first place.

Despite this, the executive branch has historically appointed chief election commissioners, many of whom have been deeply controversial. For example, Justice MA Aziz, a former judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, was appointed Chief Election Commissioner on 25 May 2005 but had to resign due to controversies surrounding the voter list.

Later, the higher courts declared his appointment unconstitutional.

In light of such controversies, and under pressure to establish an independent and robust Election Commission, then-President held dialogues with registered political parties in December 2011 and January 2022. These dialogues involved 23 political parties, including the BNP, Awami League, Jatiya Party, and the Communist Party.

Following the dialogue, a four-member “search committee” was formed on 24 January 2012 by presidential order, consisting of Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain of the Appellate Division, Justice Md. Nuruzzaman of the High Court, Comptroller and Auditor General Ahmed Ataul Hakim, and Public Service Commission Chairman ATM Ahmedul Haque Chowdhury.

Unfortunately, the search committee itself included controversial and biased members, defeating its very purpose..