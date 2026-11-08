Why are foreign banks moving away from Bangladesh?

Standard Chartered has also sold its personal loan portfolio to Kotak Mahindra Bank and, in 2026, entered into an agreement to transfer a large portfolio of credit card customers to Federal Bank. However, the bank is also pursuing a strategy of maintaining relationships with high-net-worth customers.

There are similar precedents in Pakistan, where the local operations of RBS, Barclays and HSBC have been transferred to various domestic banks. These experiences demonstrate that when strong local banks develop the necessary capabilities, opportunities emerge for them to acquire businesses relinquished by international banks.

HSBC’s decision in Bangladesh should also be viewed as part of its broader global reassessment. The bank has decided to restructure its retail banking operations in several markets, including Australia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. Therefore, global strategy, capital management and profitability considerations have played important roles in its decision to scale back operations in Bangladesh. At the same time, the country's own market conditions cannot be ignored.

Bangladesh’s banking sector is currently grappling with problems such as non-performing loans, capital shortfalls, weak corporate governance, irregularities and a crisis of depositor confidence. Politically influenced lending, loans to related parties and the failure to take effective action against major loan defaulters have further exposed the sector’s institutional weaknesses. According to data published by Bangladesh Bank, by the middle of 2026, nearly one-third of the country's total banking sector loans had become non-performing. The World Bank has also highlighted capital weaknesses in the country's banking system.