Do everyday statements about equality diverge from actions?

A movement of students and job seekers has been going on since 1 July seeking reforms in the quota system in the government jobs. As the spokesperson of the governing party, Mr. Quader has been speaking to the media about his party’s reactions to the everyday developments in the agitation from the very beginning.

During such a media briefing on 8 July, he provided a certain piece of information to the newspersons and asked them to check the veracity of that. He said that the top 31 leaders of the movement regarding quota in 2018 did not pass the civil service exams.

What message did he want to convey through this?

We like to believe there was no possibility of manipulating the exam results of top 31 leaders of the movement. But what point does he actually want to prove by dropping such information without giving any details like, how many of them took the test, how many of them crossed which part of the exams?