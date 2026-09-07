What is a 'ruined economy' to the finance adviser

On 28 August, during Ekattor TV's 'Business Weekend' programme, presenter Iqbal Ahsan interviewed the government's advisor on financial and planning matters. In the interview, the finance advisor strongly claimed that all current crises were created by the fallen government. He further claimed that this government is supposedly cleaning up the mess left by the past.

The advisor is a professor of development economics. However, he brought Rabindranath into his argument by saying, “Whatever is lost, the mistress of the house says 'Keshta is the thief'. He stated that no crisis is contemporary; they are all accumulated crises. In that case, no development is contemporary either; all are offerings from the past.

Economic history teaches us that past governance can indeed be blamed for a current crisis. But the rule of the fallen Awami government ended two years ago. Did the crisis then skip over the interim Yunus government and land solely on the BNP’s shoulders? Shouldn't the Awami League's crisis have fallen on Yunus's government? The advisor did not mention anything about the one-and-a-half-year interim rule.

The finance minister himself, however, acknowledged that the 18 months of governance further devastated the economy. The data supports this. Both investment and growth have decreased in the face of high inflation and high unemployment. One cannot hope for better during the golden age of mobocracy. Yet, the finance advisor made a giant leap to 2024-2026.