'Game kicks off, not in field, but in opponents’ houses

Addressing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the leaders of Awami League said, “There will be a game”. And within a few days the ‘game’ has started.

Until now, we believed that the game of politics is played on the streets. The ruling party and the oppositions hold massive rallies to manifest their power and popularity. In addition to identifying the flaws of the opponents, political parties declare their own programmes and plans in these public meetings.

However, this time, we are observing that the game is not being played on the streets. It is being played in the houses and offices of the opponents or at any other convenient place.

In protest against price hike and the death of two party activists, the BNP planned to stage a countrywide protest rally. However, during the protest, the house of central BNP leader and former MP Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee in Gohata area of Lakshmipur came under attack last Monday.