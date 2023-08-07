IMF’s resilience and sustainability facility: An opportunity for green cities

The measures suggested by IMF under the RSF are designed to support economies facing climate change challenges. The RSF programme can be adjusted to include policy measures which advocate for less air and plastic pollution in urban areas of Bangladesh.

To address the first priority area identified by Bangladesh, making infrastructure investments green and resilient, CPD recommends considering the sources of air pollution in the analysis of costs and benefits for public infrastructure projects and incorporating them into the Green Book,. The Green Book essentially refers to the standards or protocols necessary for the ratification and amendment of public sector development projects. Additionally, the appraisal of major infrastructure projects should include an analysis of the costs of air and plastic pollution before making green and resilient infrastructure investments.

Furthermore, the government should revise the public-private partnership policy framework to include guidelines requiring the use of sustainable and eco-friendly materials during project implementation wherever possible, in lieu of single-use plastic products. The policy framework should also involve provisions for extended producer responsibility, which is an environmental policy tool that ensures the recycling of the products from the producers’ end. It should also necessitate the inclusion of plastic recycling plants and proper channels for waste segregation involving plastic waste management, and effective collection of all plastic waste generated during a project to increase the pace of recycling. This may act as a criterion for project selection for climate resilience policy programmes initiated by the government, as mentioned in IMF’s reform measures. Additionally, the new module utilised for registering public assets should be easily accessible by all and must be updated regularly.

According to the second priority outlined by the government, it is essential to strengthen the climate fiscal management to meet social and development objectives. This includes management of public finance, investment, and debt to achieve spending efficiency, good governance, and transparency. The reform measures recommended by IMF in correspondence with this priority area consist of adopting a public procurement policy paper, in which CPD suggests including issues related to air and plastic pollution. In the policy paper, CPD recommends that Bangladesh should update the fossil fuel price monthly in line with international prices and phase out subsidies on fossil fuels to address IMF’s recommendation on developing a periodic formula-based price adjustment mechanism for petroleum products. Additionally, the government must maintain an emission database for the air pollutants and include it in the Medium-Term Macroeconomic Policy Statement.