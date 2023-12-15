Does the government really hear footsteps of famine ahead?

Many have expressed fear of economic sanctions after the US expressed its clear concern over adequate wages for readymade garment (RMG) sector workers and the issue of labour rights, and President Biden announced the new US labour policy. But the apex association of RMG businesspersons claims that they have not done anything that warrants sanctions. They point their fingers at the political crisis for this situation.

Overall, the situation has become more clouded with confusion. Questions arise as to whether the government has any confidential information for which it fears a famine.

Also, in order to prepare the people for harsh reality, has it taken up a strategy to blame its political opposition in advance? The dollar crisis, the liquidity crisis in banks due to massive default loans, and the market manipulations in the supply and prices of essentials, have all become regular features in the news media. It is no secret that artificial crises are created by so-called business syndicates who have patronage of the ruling coterie and that the public has to bear the brunt of their excessive profit-mongering.