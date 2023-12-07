Perspectives of foreign intervention in local politics

After the bloody coup of 1975 in which Bangabandhu and family were killed, Khandkar Mushtaque Ahmad steered the foreign policy in a different direction. Later, as military ruler, General Ziaur Rahman also actively stepped up relations with China and the Arab countries. Moscow was none too pleased with Dhaka leaning towards China. In the meantime, the global political backdrop had undergone a change due to the Soviet aggression in Afghanistan. While Bangladesh maintained diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union, it held a conference of the foreign ministers of the OIC states and called for the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

In this situation, a degree of discomfort was generated when the Soviet Union opened a consulate in Chattogram and recruited large numbers of diplomats and staff in is Dhaka embassy. It was during the rule of Awami League that the Soviet Union constructed a large embassy in Dhaka, with 40 diplomats and 100 non-diplomats. Yet there were only four Bangladesh diplomats in Moscow.

Golam Mustafa wrote, before September 1979 the Zia government had requested that the number of Russian diplomats in Dhaka be decreased, but Moscow ignored the request. The government at the time had often made allegations of interference in domestic politics. In 1981, relations deteriorated to such an extent that the information minister at the time said Russia had breached diplomatic norms in opening its consulate in Chattogram.

The situation grew even more complicated after the assassination of Zia, when a crate labeled ‘construction materials’ arrived from Moscow by an Aeroflot flight, which the Customs seized as it actually contained contraband communication equipment. When this news was revealed, in face of huge public protest the prime minister had to make a statement in parliament.