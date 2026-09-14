What lies behind Bangladesh Bank’s huge profit?

At a time when bad news is coming from all directions about the country’s financial sector, a surprising piece of information has emerged about Bangladesh Bank. The country’s central bank made a net profit of more than Tk 260 billion in the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Its profit increased by about 15 per cent from the previous fiscal year. Bangladesh Bank is not a commercial enterprise. So how did it make such a large profit? Is this evidence of a healthy economy?

How much did Bangladesh Bank’s profit increase?

In the 2025–26 fiscal year, Bangladesh Bank’s gross profit stood at Tk 350.16 billion. Its expenditure during the year was Tk 89.93 billion. As a result, its net profit stood at Tk 260.23 billion. In the previous fiscal year, its net profit was Tk 226.20 billion.

Of this profit, Bangladesh Bank transferred Tk 259.77 billion to the government treasury. In other words, the government received almost the entire net profit. At the same time, a decision has been taken to provide the central bank’s officers and employees with an incentive bonus equivalent to six months’ basic salary.