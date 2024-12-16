Victory, again and again, victory forever

Fifty-three years is a long time. We have come a long way since those tumultuous days of strife and struggle during the liberation war of 1971. We've been through ups and downs, seen the desecration of democracy, the rise of fascism, hunger, corruption, crime and glory.

We've been relegated to the ranks of the most corrupt, we've been hailed as the most resilient, we've pocketed a Nobel, we've lived through blood, sweat and tears. But the July-August revolution is living proof that nothing, not even the most ruthless tyrant, can kill our spirit. Independence is our right and we gave our lives for it in the past, have given our lives now and will do so again if the need ever arises.

The youth of today, in their valiant fight against the repressive autocratic rule, rekindled that spirit of youth within us of the older generation. It took up back, like a time capsule, to those nine months of 1971. No, actually they took us further back, bringing a smile to our lips, a tear to our eyes and a faster beat to our hearts.