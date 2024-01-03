The good, the bad, and the uncertain

Then in 2023, the party shrugged off that ennui and took up a movement in full swing and full force, demanding the government's resignation and elections under a caretaker arrangement. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and co, were up in arms, holding massive rallies, human chains, meetings and processions, peaceful and non-violent, and drawing in the crowds. Other smaller parties, enthused by BNP, also joined the movement and politics was back with a bang. In that sense, it was a positive year for politics.

Then the bad side crept in. As it is, all along the political programmes of the opposition had been hindered by counter programmes of Awami League and its affiliates. Rallies were attacked, leaders and activists were assaulted, and the law enforcement apparently donned a more partisan role, either looking on in silence or joining in the offensive. However, the opposition proved to be refreshingly resilient and level-headed. But then all hell broke loose on 28 October when BNP was staging its grand rally in the capital city.

The ruling camp felt things were a bit too hunky-dory for the opposition. They swooped down and used force, sound grenades, tear gas and everything at their disposal to disrupt and disperse the BNP rally. Top leaders of the party like Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas and others were picked up and placed behind bars. Old cases were revived against other leaders and new charges filed. The courts functioned in full throttle, sending one leader after the other to prison. It continues.