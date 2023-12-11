Politics after the election: How will things be?

In the election that is to take place on 7 January, ruling Awami League’s main contender, BNP, has been, in effect, removed from the election process. The important fact is that politics has not been used for this, state institutions have been used to do this. The treatment by the state forces towards BNP is nothing new. There is no reason to forget what happened all over the country before the 2014 and 2018 election. A reign of fear was spread through fictitious cases, indiscriminate harassment of the general citizens, extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, and once a one-party and then a multiparty election was held.

But before the start of the election process this time, by using force to thwart the BNP rally on 28 October, a sort of war was declared against the party. Human Rights Watch called this a ‘violent crackdown’. Thousands of activists and the top ranking leaders have been detained. And over the past three and a half months, the old cases against BNP leaders have suddenly gained unbelievable momentum. Till last Friday, 815 persons have been convicted in these cases (DW, 8 December 2023).

The behaviour of the ruling quarters towards the opposition, and above all, the treatment by the state forces and the perception of the court being used politically, is creating an environment which leaves no reason to consider this an election.

Alongside creating this situation, three so-called king’s parties have been formed with direct and indirect backing by the government, and these have overtaken others to be given registration so that they can break BNP to collect candidates. This has been done to give the election semblance of inclusivity. There are allegations that the state forces are being used for this purpose. The parties and individuals suddenly changing their stances to take part in the election have been lured or pressurized to join the election bandwagon, others speak of ‘pressure’. The parties and individuals want to be elected without any competition.