AL's apparent rivals seek compromise over seat sharing, use of ‘Boat’ symbol

The governing Awami League has successfully brought together moderate, small, Islamic, and other parties, including the Jatiya Party (JaPa), to participate in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections that have been boycotted by the de facto opposition party, BNP.

However, instead of competing against the Awami League, these parties are interested in collaborating and sharing seats with the ruling party. Many of these political parties have even been requesting the AL to use its election symbol, the boat, for their top leaders.

In a recent development, the General Secretary of Jatiya Party, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and Anisul Islam Mahmud had a discreet meeting with Awami League leaders, including Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, to discuss a potential seat agreement.