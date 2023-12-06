JaPa leaders want 'boat' symbol to 'ensure' win in election

Consequently, a substantial number of JaPa leaders are hesitant to take the risk of contesting the polls without a guarantee of success. Many, including the current parliamentarians of the party, prefer negotiating seats with the government, just like they did in the last two elections.

Their argument is that even in a neutral election, winning seems improbable, and they would rather secure victory through seat-sharing arrangements.

This faction is currently dissatisfied with the lack of negotiation initiatives from the government.

Currently, the Awami League has put forward candidates in nearly all constituencies, with the exception being the seat of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque (Chunnu).

Additionally, there are independent candidates affiliated with the Awami League in all constituencies. Notably, the nomination of Awami League candidate Nasirul Islam Khan for the Kishoreganj-3 seat, previously held by Mujibul Haque, was cancelled during the selection process.

The Awami League has nominated candidates for seats held by prominent Jatiya Party leaders, including GM Quader, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Ruhul Amin Howladar, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain, Fakhrul Imam, Salma Islam, and Shamim Haider Patwari.