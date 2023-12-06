JaPa leaders want 'boat' symbol to 'ensure' win in election

Jatiya Party (JaPa) remains uneasy despite the decision to participate in the elections. A significant section of the party's leaders is adamant about securing victory in the elections and, to achieve this, is pushing for the boat symbol, the electoral symbol of governing Awami League.
JaPa leaders assert that the ruling Awami League has nominated its own candidates, and the electoral landscape has become further complicated by the presence of multiple independent candidates in nearly all constituencies. In this challenging scenario, JaPa believes that unless Awami League candidates are withdrawn, their chances of winning the election are minimal.
Consequently, a substantial number of JaPa leaders are hesitant to take the risk of contesting the polls without a guarantee of success. Many, including the current parliamentarians of the party, prefer negotiating seats with the government, just like they did in the last two elections.
Their argument is that even in a neutral election, winning seems improbable, and they would rather secure victory through seat-sharing arrangements.
This faction is currently dissatisfied with the lack of negotiation initiatives from the government.
Currently, the Awami League has put forward candidates in nearly all constituencies, with the exception being the seat of Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque (Chunnu).
Additionally, there are independent candidates affiliated with the Awami League in all constituencies. Notably, the nomination of Awami League candidate Nasirul Islam Khan for the Kishoreganj-3 seat, previously held by Mujibul Haque, was cancelled during the selection process.
The Awami League has nominated candidates for seats held by prominent Jatiya Party leaders, including GM Quader, Anisul Islam Mahmud, Ruhul Amin Howladar, Kazi Feroz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain, Fakhrul Imam, Salma Islam, and Shamim Haider Patwari.
GM Quader and his wife Sherifa Quader are contesting in three constituencies in Rangpur and Dhaka, all of which have Awami League candidates. Tushar Kanti has been nominated by the Awami League in GM Quader's Rangpur-3 seat, and Mohammad Ali Arafat is the Awami League's candidate in Dhaka-17.
Sherifa Quader is a candidate for the Dhaka-18 seat, where Hasan Habib, an incumbent MP, has also been nominated by the Awami League.
Businessman and Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan Industry and Commerce Secretary Khosru Chowdhury has been contesting as an independent candidate for this seat.
According to a reliable source within the Jatiya Party (JaPa), a meeting involving the party's top leadership and the Prime Minister is in the pipeline to discuss a potential seat compromise.
Senior co-chairman of JaPa, Anisul Islam Mahmud, stated to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, “We may have a meeting with the Prime Minister. I can’t say when. When we meet (with the Prime Minister), we will talk about how the election will be conducted, so that the election is fair and proper.”
*More to follow...