Our symbol of ethics, our symbol of courage

The leaders and luminaries who I hear calling Nana bhai their mentor or their dear friend sheds a light on how he wasn’t just building a business, but he made sure he took everyone around him ahead as well. But when I find myself looking up and asking how he built “this”, it is far from just his business, but instead his life. We continue to feel how he was the one who held our family together, and kept everyone around him looking at a brighter tomorrow. We feel his presence in the actions taken by those in the Transcom family every day, and it continues to amaze me how each and every person follows the code of ethics he lay in his life’s foundation. We realise every moment how Mr. Latifur Rahman truly led his company and his family by example.

Faraaz on the other hand never fails to make us proud. What I find myself asking my brother is, “how did you find the strength to stay back for your friends?”. It amazes me to see how even after six years, not a person around us has forgotten Faraaz, and to see how they still speak about him with admiration. Be it a personal setting or even professional, Faraaz somehow always comes up as a topic of discussion and not in pity but in the spirit of pride. Faraaz’s courage is not simply an inspiration for us but rather an example to take our minds to during the darkest moments. The answer to “what would Faraaz do?” continues to be the light at the end of every tunnel.