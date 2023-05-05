Time to take Bangladesh’s agriculture to the next level

The recent visit of the Bangladeshi delegation to Japan has resulted effectively in the signing of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding, which will facilitate the realization of the interest of Japanese companies to invest and bring their technology and know-how to Bangladesh. These agreements are expected to enhance institutional cooperation between the two countries in various areas, such as ICT, defence, customs, metro rail, ship recycling, industrial upgrading, and agriculture in particular. This occasion, however, has highlighted the crucial need to improve the quality of agricultural products in Bangladesh to increase their value and access international markets.

For Bangladesh, agriculture acts like the backbone of its economy, people, and employment, playing an outstanding role in the country’s GDP as well. While growing constantly over the last 50 years, as World Bank data shows, Bangladesh surpassed Japan in terms of cereal production in 1973, never looked back, and had five times higher production than Japan in 2021. Quite interestingly, Bangladesh also had a higher per-hectare cereal production than India and China in 2021. In terms of per-hectare cereal production ranking, Bangladesh comes before Japan, India, and China, respectively.

This phenomenon certainly raises the intriguing question, “Shouldn’t it be us who help others increase their agricultural production?”