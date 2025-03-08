New ways of suppressing and oppressing women: Is there no way out?

Dr Mahmuda Mitu, joint member secretary of the newly formed National Citizen Party, in a Facebook past said, "The abuse and threats and messages that I receive in my inbox, are enough to drive anyone insane. The number of sexually perverted people is increasing alarmingly."

She wrote, "In the beginning it will be painful for non-political girls from normal decent families, but later they will simply brush this aside. That's how politics proceeds in Bangladesh."

At a seminar last year, gender specialist and Chief of Staff at Tech Global Institute, Fauzia Afroze, had said, "As it is there is low participation of women in politics in this country. Conservative culture and social behaviour discourages women from entering politics. And on top of this when misinformation is spread, there is far that women's participation in politics is even further constricted."

She has shown that among those who are increasingly victims of misinformation on digital media during political activists or during the elections, the top tem are women. These women are extensively harassed on social media by means of trolling, doxing, using Deep Fake pictures, intimate photographs, sexually abusive remarks and so on.

During the July uprising, just as Nusrat Jahan, Umama Fatema and others were victims of online harassment, late Samina Lutfa, Geeti Ara Nasrin, journalist Deepti Chowdhury, Barrister Rumeen Farhana and even advisor Rizwana Hasan were no spared. Just as actress Badhon was subject to digital violence at the time, actress Meher Afroze Shaon and Sohana Saba were also victims of digital violence. The attackers were of different ideological ilk, but were all the same when it came to assassinating women's character.

When it comes to attacking men on digital platforms, even then there is a propensity to target related women. We saw this in the past in the case of cricketer Shakib Al Hasan's wife or mayor Atiqul Huq's daughter. The same has happened in the case of the daughter of Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief advisor. He recently even told the media that he would never have taken up this post had he known his family would have been attacked in this manner.

Protesting against a recent incident in Mohammedpur, Adrita Roy was particularly targetted because of her father. The most effective way to humiliate a family is to target the woman member of that family.

While men are the most effective weapons to repress, harass, silence and push back women in politics, sports, universities, in the state machinery, social activism or the celebrity world, some their associate women too are aiding and abetting them in the digital world. Where will this end?